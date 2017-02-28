Lincoln Hills inmate who received $300,000 settlement for injury - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln Hills inmate who received $300,000 settlement for injury charged with crimes

A Milwaukee teen who received a $300,000 settlement for injuries he sustained at the troubled Lincoln Hills boys prison has since been charged in several criminal cases.

Kenyadi Evans was incarcerated at the northern Wisconsin youth prison when a guard shoved him inside his room and the 17-year-old ended up losing part of two toes after smashing his foot in the door.

The Journal Sentinel reports that shortly after signing a settlement last September, Evans was accused of stealing a minivan from a McDonald's parking lot. He has pleaded not guilty. Earlier this month, Evans was charged with recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping after he was accused of crashing his car and injuring passengers. Evans says another person was driving.

Evans is also accused of participating in two other cases of carjacking and assault.

