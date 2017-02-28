Car crashes into Mardi Gras parade in Alabama, wounding band members

GULF SHORES, AL (ABC)-- This morning, a car drove into a crowd of people at a Mardi Gras Day parade on the Gulf Coast of Alabama, just days after a similar incident occurred in New Orleans.

The Gulf Shores Police Department held a press conference on the incident:

"At 10 a.m. this morning a local Gulf Shores youth band in a Mardi Gras parade was entering highway 59 when a vehicle behind them lurched forward and injured 11 members of the band," spokesperson for the Gulf Shores Police Department, Grant Brown, told reporters.

"Three of the band members are critically injured," Brown continued. "The vehicle behind the band was part of the parade and it is unknown at this time why the vehicle lurched forward. All 11 children were transported to a local hospital. The children are 'young teenagers.'"

The City of Gulf Shores said they are closing Highway 59 indefinitely, until the police clear the scene. They are requesting that any witnesses or people with photos come forward.

The FBI said they are investigating the incident.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.