New $30 million Minocqua hospital clears first hurdle

MINOCQUA (WAOW) - Marshfield Clinic's plan to build a new 12-bed hospital just two minutes away from an existing one that opened in this tourist town in 1954 cleared a regulatory hurdle Tuesday.

The Minocqua Plan Commission approved the $30 million project 5-0, sending the recommendation to the five-member town board for its March 7 meeting.

Officials from Howard Young Medical Center, including its president, testified against the project, calling it a "micro-hospital," far short of the 40-bed hospital that it advocates, authorities said..

In late January, Marshfield Clinic said it would build a 72,000 square-foot hospital attached to its clinic in town with a surgical center and emergency department, calling it a state-of-the-art hospital designed to meet the health care needs of the next generation.

It would be located about two minutes away from Howard Young Medical Center, which two weeks ago unveiled what it called a multi-phased, multi-million-dollar renovation and expansion project slated to begin June 1.

The plan includes extensive renovation of existing space plus new construction for hospital and ambulatory care services, said Debra Standridge, regional president for Ascension, which owns the more than 70-year-old hospital.

Lakeland Memorial Hospital opened in July 1954. The current hospital - Howard Young Medical Center - opened in February 1977 following a $20 million donation from Young, who loved the northwoods.