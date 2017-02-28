Mom delivers baby at Wisconsin McDonald's - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Mom delivers baby at Wisconsin McDonald's

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WISN) -

A woman in labor didn't make it to the hospital in time and instead got a super-sized surprise when her baby boy was born in the parking lot of a Germantown McDonald's on Tuesday morning.

The 911 call came into the Germantown police department just before 3 a.m. Officers Dan Mikulec and Lt. Jeff Gonzalez were the first on the scene, but by the time they and firefighter Robert Asmundy arrived, the mother and father had already welcomed their little one into the world.

“You have to expect the unexpected," said Asmundy. "You have to turn around and (suddenly) this is real now," he said. "I didn't know what to expect, but the biggest thing is that you want to make sure when the baby came out that the baby is healthy."

Asmundy said that given the conditions, mother and father remained extremely calm. He made sure the newborn made it safely to the hospital.

“I think Bob did a wonderful job,” said fire chief Gary Weiss. He knows a thing or two about delivering babies. He's done it 29 times in his career!"

Weiss said that his firefighters are so well-trained that their response is like instinct.

"It’s like muscle memory. They know what to do," he said.

As far as a name, Asmundy said he isn't sure what the parents will choose. Either way, both mom and her small fry are doing well.

