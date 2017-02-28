Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Cat shot near Athens

ATHENS (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators need help in finding the man who shot and wounded a cat near Athens - apparently while out shining deer.



"There is a lot that has gone wrong here. We are looking to find anyone who has information on the person who shot this cat. It was completely illegal and unethical," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Reuchel said.



John and Jane Antross let their cat Mouser outside about 10 p.m. Feb. 13.

"I heard a gunshot and I figured someone was out there poaching deer. When we went to let Mouser back inside, we found him injured on the porch," Jane Antross said.



At the same time, they say they noticed a man, near their driveway, with what appeared to be a long gun and spotlight who got into a pickup truck and drove away, shining the light into nearby fields.



Mouser continues to recover after undergoing the amputation of one of his legs.

"It was very traumatic for him and us. Plus, our vet bills are about $1,600," Jane Antross said.



If you have any information about this crime contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Tips can also be sent to the P3 Tips App which can be downloaded on your iPhone or Android phone.

