MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Central Wisconsin Airport gets almost $2 million in updates.

Governor Scott Walker approved the funding for improvements last fall.

The money has been used to purchase snow removal equipment, updating the runway and more.

Airport leaders say the funding will help the facility better serve its travelers, especially in winter.

"Really, it will minimize on the number of cancellations caused because of the conditions at our airport," said CWA assistant airport director for planning and development Mark Cihlar. "We can't control the conditions at other airports."

The governor is also giving $.5 million in state funds to the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport.