MERRILL (WAOW) - A 21-year-old son considered a person of interest in his father's death more than a year ago was found incompetent Tuesday to proceed with new charges accusing him of improperly having guns, according to online Lincoln County court records.

Tyler Monroe was charged with 16 felony counts of either bail jumping or being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records said.

The prosecution was put on hold after four doctors examined Monroe and a judge ruled he was incompetent to proceed, court records said.

Monroe's father, 55-year-old Kevin Monroe, was found dead in his apartment Jan. 12, 2016.

Police called his son a person of interest in the death and he was arrested on an unrelated probation warrant.

The new gun charges were filed Monday.