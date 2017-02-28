Local officers address immigration fears

As deportation fears rise under the Trump Administration, local law enforcement agencies are trying to build a stronger connection with the Central Wisconsin Hispanic community.

Many residents in Abbotsford, home to one of the area's largest Hispanic populations, said they're often afraid to have any kind of interaction with police, even it's in regard to safety concerns or filing a complaint.

"You just hear the word police and you're all scared," said Nivia Castillo. "Thinking what all has been happening, and they're going to deport people and everything."

"No one is comfortable," added Alejandro Vazquez, editor of "Noticias," a Spanish-language newspaper.

Local officers are working to change these perceptions.

"There is a perception among people in the Hispanic community that there is a change," said Chief Deputy Chad Billeb, of the Marathon County Sheriff's Department. "What we want them to know is that if they're a victim of a crime, if they witness a crime, that they can come to us, talk to us and not worry that we're going to be checking their immigration status and doing something with them."

"We're not out to deport any of the law-abiding Hispanic members of the community," said Colby-Abbotsford Police Chief Jason Bauer.

To quell these concerns, officers are encouraging residents to reach out, and not to fear the people put in place to protect them.

"What we're afraid is going to happen is the Hispanic community is going to be so scared on a simple traffic violation," said Bauer. "We don't want them fleeing on us and creating more danger or putting anybody else's lives in danger."

Bauer also put an end to rumors that deportation officers are stationed around town. He said immigration officials have not contacted the police department.