Tuesday Sports Report: Boys basketball regional round begins

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Below are scores from Tuesday's WIAA boys basketball regional quarterfinals. The regional semifinal round is Friday. For full brackets from the WIAA, click here.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 2   
   Antigo 82, New London 51
   Mosinee 59, Shawano Comm. 53
   Sparta 73, Ashland 36
Division 3 
   Clintonville 76, Northland Pines 45
Division 4
   Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 66, Abbotsford 44
   Cumberland 72, Ladysmith 65
   Grantsburg 77, Athens 49
   Auburndale 84, Crandon 40
   Laona-Wabeno 56, Bonduel 47
   Manitowoc Lutheran 81, Weyauwega-Fremont 68
   Neillsville 81, Coleman 63
   Pacelli 69, Manawa 43
   Stratford 57, Spencer 31
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 70, Menominee Indian 62
Division 5 
   Owen-Withee 72, Flambeau 44
   Prentice 62, Bruce 20
   Rib Lake 75, Lake Holcombe 52
   Thorp 63, Birchwood 43
   Almond-Bancroft 92, Northland Lutheran 50
   Assumption 68, Marion 35
   Columbus Catholic 77, Bowler 25
   Gresham 76, Three Lakes 34
   Loyal 63, Tigerton 30
   Niagara 56, Elcho 30
   Oneida Nation 83, White Lake 45
   Phelps 63, Wausaukee 52
   Pittsville 41, Newman Catholic 28
   Port Edwards 67, Tri-County 23
   Rosholt 60, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 44
   Wild Rose 77, Greenwood 67

