Wausau City Council urges lawmakers for help

Wausau City Council is looking to lawmakers for help is closing certain loopholes.

The council wants the state to close certain tax loopholes that allow big-box stores and commercial chains like CVS, Walgreens, and Target to shift tax burden to residents.



City leaders said it causes yearly tax litigation for Wausau and other Wisconsin cities in an attempt to combat the loopholes. Wausau city council says that this has been a costly process; one that could be remedied by the state.

"It isn't fair, especially to residents because they're picking up the slack," said Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke. "And it's something that needed to be done and hopefully the governor and the legislature will listen to us."