Trio of brothers helps lead Wausau West on and off the ice

A trio of brothers at Wausau West has helped lead the Warriors hockey team back to the state tournament for the seventh time in eight years.

Nick (a senior), Max (a junior) and Sam Techel (a sophomore) are believed to be the only trio of brothers playing varsity hockey together in all of the Midwest.

"We've had a lot of brothers come through the program," Warriors head coach BJ Brandt said. "But never at the same time."

Nick is second on the team in goals, while Sam ranks fourth. Max is one of the Warriors' top defensemen.

"It's fun to see their different personalities," Brandt said. "They're three different brothers built in three different ways."

The crew said Sam is the goofball of the bunch, meanwhile Max is quieter and Nick, as the oldest, is the leader. Nick said the two other brothers have played together through youth hockey, but this is the first chance he's had to play with his younger siblings.

"It's something I've looked forward to for my whole youth career and high school career, waiting for these guys to get to the level where I can play with them," he said. "So it's been pretty special to play with them."

Their time on the ice together will soon come to an end. Win or lose, it will close up this weekend at the state tournament in Madison.

"I wanna make the most of it while he's still here," Max said. "Him and his class are just so close to me. It's going to feel super empty when he leaves."

"I guess I just have to cherish it while it's still here," added Sam. "There's not that many games left so I just have to make it count."

The Warriors take on West Salem/Bangor in the state quarterfinals on Thursday night. Puck drop is scheduled for around 7:15 p.m.