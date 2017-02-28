Wausau Club sale approved

The Wausau City Council approved the redevelopment plan and sale of the Wausau Club on Tuesday.

The building is slated to become the Museum of Contemporary Art by fall of 2017, which will be operated by local oil painting instructor David Hummer.

Hummer currently leads classes at The Bauhaus in Wausau. He received a large applause, handshakes and hugs from community members and council members following the unanimous vote.

The building has been vacant for more than a decade, and several plans for the space have been in the works in that time.

"I give Mr. Hummer a lot of credit for a vision if you will to put it in place and hopefully get it to go," said Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke.