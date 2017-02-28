Neighbors, friends reflect on Wausau man who died in shootout with police

Neighbors and friends of a 40-year-old Wausau man who died in a shootout with police are speaking out.

Shawn Igers died Monday evening after police said he shot at a Lincoln Co. deputy and the deputy shot back killing Igers.

Timothy Taylor has lived next to Igers on South 3rd Avenue in Wausau for years, he said he was shocked when he heard Igers was killed.

"He was a great guy, we barbequed together, we drank beers together, it's really sad," said Taylor. "It's hard to believe, I didn't even know, I've never seen a gun, I didn't even know he owned a gun, so, it's just, it's sad."

With just a fence dividing the two homes, Taylor said he saw Igers often and he was a person liked by many.

"He was really good with the kids, he'd come over and grill out, the kids would climb on his back," said Taylor. "He was all around nice guy as far as I knew."

Igers graduated from University of Wisconsin Marathon County in Spring of 2016 also giving the commencement address. He was listed as the editor-in-chief for the school paper and classmates remembered him as a liked guy.

"He seemed like a pretty nice guy," said UWMC student Trevor Klimpke. "He seemed really involved in school, he seemed to know a lot of professors pretty well."

A long criminal history shows another side to Igers. According to court records there he's been found guilty of roughly a dozen charges spanning back several decades.

Igers spent time in prison for several felonies in 2005. Even as recent as 2016 he was charged with a felony of burglary and scheduled to be in court in April 2017.

According to court documents Igers was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.