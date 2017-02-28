Wisconsin lawmakers divided on President's speech - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Wisconsin lawmakers are divided on the president's speech Tuesday.

Republican Congressman Sean Duffy says this was an opportunity to talk directly to the American people, and lay out the vision he has now that he is president.

"The issues that he ran on, he now has the opportunity to talk about how he's going to implement those ideas," said Rep. Duffy, "not just from the white house but how he's going to work with the American congress to bring these ideas to fruition."

But Democrat Ron Kind thinks there needs to be focus on helping the middle class and rural America.

"More needs to be done investing in rural Wisconsin," said Rep. Kind, "making sure that everyone be full participants of a growing economy and the tough budget decisions that come with that."

Wisconsin was highlighted in Tuesday's speech as President Trump talked about Harley Davidson as an example of a successful American business.

