Zinke heads toward confirmation as Interior secretary

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke appears headed toward confirmation as President Donald Trump's Interior secretary, responsible for more than 400 million acres of public land, mostly in the West.

The Republican-controlled Senate has scheduled a vote on Zinke's nomination Wednesday morning.

Zinke, a Republican in his second term as Montana's sole House member, says federal land management should be done under a "multiple-use" model that allows hiking, hunting, fishing and camping along with harvesting timber, mining for coal and drilling for oil and natural gas.

Zinke also pledges to tackle an estimated $12 billion backlog in maintenance and repair at national parks and stand firm against attempts to sell, give away or transfer federal lands.

Zinke, 55, is a former Navy SEAL and state senator and a fifth-generation Montanan.