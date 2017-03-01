Mother of Slender Man stabber speaks out, fights for her daughter

A desperate mother is speaking out, fighting for her daughter in the Slender Man stabbing case.

The case began unfolding in May 2014 with a chilling confession from a 12-year-old girl.

"I might as well just say it. We were trying to kill her," Morgan Geyser told a Waukesha detective.

Morgan explained why she and Anissa Weier stabbed their sixth-grade classmate after a sleepover. She said they feared a fictional internet ghoul, Slender Man, who they believed was real.

The victim, Payton Leutner, survived 19 stab wounds.

Nearly three years have passed since that stabbing attack. In some ways it's a distant memory, but Morgan's mother said that's not because of the time that's passed.

"When Morgan remembers the incident, it's like remembering something that someone else did. She wasn't in control of her brain at the time of the event. And she said it's like remembering someone else's memories," Angie Geyser told WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr.

Morgan was diagnosed with schizophrenia a few months after the assault. Her mother is convinced the illness was responsible for the stabbing of Morgan's friend, Payton.

"That wasn't Morgan who did that. This wouldn't have happened if not for Morgan's untreated mental illness," Angie Geyser said.

"It never occurred to you that she was dangerous?" Bohr asked

"No, no, of course not. No. I mean, if we had had any indication that Morgan had a serious medical illness, we would've gotten her treatment sooner. But, unfortunately, no, we didn't know until after the incident," she said.

Angie Geyser later learned disturbing drawings had been found hidden in Morgan's room, and told Bohr she has asked Morgan why she hid them.

"Her standard answer about why she didn't tell us about things is because we would've done something about it. 'So, why didn't you tell us you were afraid of Slender Man?' 'Because you would've done something about it. 'Why didn't you tell us you were hearing voices?' 'Because you would've done something about it,' Angie Geyser said.

Morgan is now a patient in the state mental facility after spending a year and a half in juvenile detention with no medication for her schizophrenia, which had been diagnosed by then. The Geysers visit her several times a week.

They had to fight to get her placed there after she spiraled out of control in juvenile detention.

"She deteriorated pretty seriously, and she self-harmed and ended up (on) suicide watch," Angie Geyser said.

"We sit at a table together, and we talk, and sometimes she brings a game for us to play. She brings artwork or writing that she's been working on. She'll show that to me," Angie Geyser said. "She's aware of everything she's missing out on. She misses her old life. She misses her friends. She misses Payton."

"Does she ever talk about Slender Man, or anything like that?" Bohr asked.

"No, no. That doesn't come up," Angie Geyser said.

Angie Geyser revealed she's had absolutely no contact with the victim or her parents since the day of the attack.

"If you could say anything to them -- you must've thought of that many times -- what you might say?" Bohr asked.

"I'm so sorry for what she went through. I'm so sorry for what Payton went through. I would want them to know that Morgan is sorry, too. Morgan has a lot of remorse for what happened," Angie Geyser said.