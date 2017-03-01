Wisconsin school closed Wednesday due to illness

Lake Country School in Hartland will be closed Wednesday, district officials announced online.

The mid-week closure is due to illness, including several cases of strep throat.

In a letter sent to parents, a school official said that more than 20 percent of the students and 25 percent of the staff was absent on Tuesday.

Staff will spend the day Wednesday disinfecting the building.

"Please do not return to school until fever free for 24 hours. Stay healthy," the online alert said.

The closure includes all Wednesday field trips and after school activities, including the YMCA program.

Thursday's student trip to the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago remains under consideration.

The Waukesha County Health Department told WISN 12 News it will only order the closure of schools for something "unusual or unidentifiable. In this case, it's cold, flu and strep throat cases, according to the Health Department, not anything unusual, so the decision to close was made by the school.

The Waukesha County Health Department reminds residents it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine, as the season usually peaks in March and April.