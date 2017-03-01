UPDATE: Police say victim in Madison shooting was targeted

UPDATE: Police say the man killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Madison was targeted by the shooter, though they are still working to learn a specific motive for the city's first homicide of 2017.

The suspected shooter has not been found and there is no detailed description at this time. Anyone with information about the crime or shooter is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014. People who call in tips can remain anonymous.

Police say the young man walked up to a car at the Mobil gas station at 3019 East Washington Avenue at 2:07 a.m. and fired several shots. The driver of the car was hit several times and the passenger in the car was not shot. The driver sped out of the parking lot and eventually slammed into the Comfort Inn and Suites roughly three miles away on East Washington Avenue.

The passenger was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive. Police say it looks like the driver was killed by the gunshots and not the crash, but add that the Dane County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Police say, at this time, they have no evidence linking this shooting to other recent shootings in the city.

