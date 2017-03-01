DC Everest Middle School has second gas smell detected in two weeks

The DC Everest School District has reported its second gas smell in two weeks in a post on Facebook.

Gas was smelled at DC Everest Middle School shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the kitchen, the post said.

Students were transported to Mountain Bay Elementary as a precaution until the school was deemed safe, the district said in the post.

Wisconsin Public Service was notified and the South Area Fire District was on the scene.

In a second post shortly after 8 a.m. the district said the source of the gas was found and the building is safe for students to return.

This is the second smell in two weeks in the kitchen of the middle school.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.