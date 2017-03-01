Stolen vehicles crash immediately after leaving dealership lot

At least four vehicles were stolen from a business in Racine County early Wednesday morning.

The theft was reported around 1:50 a.m. at Manheim Auto Auction near 7 Mile Road and Frontage Road in the town of Raymond.

The sheriff's office told WISN 12 News two of the stolen vehicles, a Cadillac SUV and a Jaguar sedan, crashed after leaving the dealership's lot.

The other two vehicles and all of the suspects got away from the scene.

"Manheim takes property theft very seriously and is committed to protecting the company's property and the safety of our clients, team members and guests," the business said in a statement to WISN 12 News.

"We maintain a zero tolerance policy for criminal acts such as this and will prosecute any involved parties to the fullest extent of the law," the statement said.