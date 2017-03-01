Wisconsin's Nick Viall to appear on new season of 'Dancing with - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin's Nick Viall to appear on new season of 'Dancing with the Stars'

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WISN) -

Waukesha-native Nick Viall will appear on the upcoming season of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."

Viall will be partnered with professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

The season 24 cast includes Bonner Bolton, Charo, Chris Kattan, David Ross, Erika Jayne, Heather Morris, Mr. T, Nancy Kerrigan, Normani Kordei, Rashad Jennings and Simone Biles.

Viall is no stranger to reality television. He is currently on "The Bachelor." He has also been featured on "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise."

The new season of "Dancing with the Stars" premieres Monday, March 20th.

