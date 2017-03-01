Teacher who used Ouija board with kindergarteners placed on administrative leave

A kindergarten teacher at Zablocki Elementary School was removed from her class Tuesday because she used a Ouija board in front of students.

WISN-TV stopped by her home to get her response.

"Just wanted to get your side of the story," WISN-TV reporter Christina Palladino said to the teacher.

"Yeah, I know, I'm sorry. It's, I guess, not what it seems," the teacher said.

The teacher was put on leave after a parent reached out to school leaders. She was upset by what her 5-year-old son was exposed at school Friday.

The child told his mother his teacher turned off the lights, pulled out a Ouija board and started talking about scary stories and spirits.

She did not want her identify revealed Tuesday night, but said she is satisfied with the school's response.

"I'm happy that she's being investigated. Maybe she'll think twice about doing something in the future," the mother said.

Aware of the backlash she's receiving online for speaking up, she said she's only protecting her son.

"I feel like what I did for my child was the right thing, but everyone is entitled to their opinion."

In an email response to the mother, the teacher said the Ouija board had been in her classroom since October and that the kids had been asking about it and to tell scary stories. She said she never talked about spirits.