Minor injuries in Highway 13 crash near Unity

A semi-truck and another vehicle crashed on state Highway 13 in Marathon County Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's department Facebook page.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:45 a.m. near Park Road near the Town of Unity, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff's department said.

The scene was cleared about an hour later, investigators said.

