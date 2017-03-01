Trump uses Harley-Davidson in tariff argument

Harley-Davidson got a mention in President Donald Trump's first joint address to Congress on Tuesday.

Trump said executives from the Wisconsin-based motorcycle maker told him they have trouble selling motorcycles outside of the United States because of high taxes.

Trump argued that while other countries heavily tax on American products, the United States doesn't do the same when importing other countries' products. He called for free, but fair, trade.

But Harley's lobbyist Edward Moreland warns that imposing additional tariffs on imported motorcycles could end up hurting sales in comments submitted to the United States Trade Representative in January.

No one at Harley-Davidson immediately responded to a message requesting comment Wednesday.

Trump canceled a visit to Harley-Davidson's Milwaukee area facility last month. Instead, executives traveled to Washington for the meeting.