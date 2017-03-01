UPDATE: Wisconsin conservative tweets meme comparing Congressional Democrats to Ku Klux Klan members

The Wisconsin director of a national group that trains conservative candidates and activists posted a meme on Twitter Wednesday morning that compares a group of female Democratic members of Congress to members of the Ku Klux Klan.



Nate Nelson, Wisconsin director for American Majority - a group based in Washington, D.C. - posted the following tweet.

The group of Democratic House members pictured in the meme wore white to President Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night in support of women's rights, which they say the President doesn't value.



Our Madison affiliate WKOW-TV reached out to Nelson via email Wednesday morning for an explanation as to why he tweeted the meme and what he feels it represents.



"As is clearly stated in my bio on Twitter the views posted are my own, and not attributed to my employer. We have organizational Twitter accounts for official messages. My account is not one of those," wrote Nelson, who describes himself on his Twitter account as "Executive Director of American Majority Wisconsin."

"The meme which I tweeted brings attention to the historical ties between the Democratic Party in the south and the KKK. If you were not aware of those ties I would recommend a Google search. Here is a link which mentions it for your quick reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ku_Klux_Klan."

WKOW-TV reached to out the national office for American Majority for a comment on Nelson's tweet, but have yet receive a response.