Prosecution of man wounded in Wausau police shooting suspended

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The prosecution of a 36-year-old man shot by a Wausau police officer 19 months ago while hiding behind a basement washing machine is indefinitely suspended, according to online Marathon County court records.

A judge has found Adam Radek of Tomah incompetent to continue in his defense on gun and drug charges based on findings of four doctors who evaluated him, court records said.

Radek was charged with two felonies - being a felon in possession of a gun and possessing heroin with intent to deliver - after he was wounded in the back in an August 2015 shooting at a home on the 800 Block of South First Avenue. He pleaded not guilty.

The shooting occurred while police investigated a suspected burglary

As an officer searched a basement, Radek refused to drop his gun as the officer reported hearing the sound of a gun being loaded, a prosecutor concluded. The officer fired two shots, one hitting Radek in the back and one hitting the washing machine.

The officer was cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting.

Radek's competency will be reviewed periodically, court records said.