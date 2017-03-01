Former Lincoln Hills employee shares experiences

As investigations into abuse allegations at the embattled Lincoln Hills youth prison continue, a former youth counselor told Newsline 9 the claims are blown out of proportion.

"The abuse of the kids is greatly exaggerated," Doug Curtis said. "We're not allowed to act up there, we're only allowed to react to what the students do."

Curtis used the example of Kenyadi Evans.

Evans received a $300,000 settlement after his toes were smashed in his door by a guard. Curtis said the incident occurred after Evans disobeyed orders to return to his room.

"Finally, the staff involved shoved him into his room and closed the door," Curtis said. "Well, he shoved his foot in the door to try to keep it open."

Curtis said he drove Evans to the hospital, and that Evans discussed money during the ride.

"All the way there ,all he could talk about was how much money he was going to make," Curtis said. "'You think this worth 50,000? You think I can get 50,000? Or more?'"

In Curtis' eyes, the problem doesn't lie with the line workers, it lies with management.

When Lincoln Hills took on students from other juvenile centers back in 2011, Curtis said no additional staff were hired - leading to serious overtime issues.

"People are being ordered to work three, four, sometimes five 16-hour shifts in a row, back to back," he said. "People aren't worried about the job, they're not worried about the kids. They're just wondering when they're going to sleep again."

No one at Lincoln Hills would speak with Newsline 9 on camera. But a spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said, in part, in a statement: DOC has placed a high priority on hiring staff for vacant positions at CLS/LHS. DOC instituted a local academy last fall to train youth counselors.

Meanwhile, when it comes to a new bill in the works aiming to put juvenile corrections officers on a list of mandatory child abuse reporters, Curtis thinks it will do more harm than good.

"It will destroy what little morale is left up there," he said. "If everybody is narking out everybody else, you can't trust the people you work with."