Large turnout expected for Ash Wednesday in Stevens Point - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Large turnout expected for Ash Wednesday in Stevens Point

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

Millions around the world are celebrating the first day of the Christian Lenten Season, also known as Ash Wednesday. 

At St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stevens Point, hundreds are expected to show up for three services and receive ash on their foreheads. 

Father Arul Joseph Visuvasam of the parish said that the tradition is one of the most important holidays in the Christian faith. 

"We begin to make a spiritual renewal of oneself," he said. 

The ash comes from the burned palms used in last year's Palm Sunday service.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.