Large turnout expected for Ash Wednesday in Stevens Point

Millions around the world are celebrating the first day of the Christian Lenten Season, also known as Ash Wednesday.

At St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stevens Point, hundreds are expected to show up for three services and receive ash on their foreheads.

Father Arul Joseph Visuvasam of the parish said that the tradition is one of the most important holidays in the Christian faith.

"We begin to make a spiritual renewal of oneself," he said.

The ash comes from the burned palms used in last year's Palm Sunday service.