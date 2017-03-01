Deputy: 4 dead in Oregon fire were children

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- A sheriff's spokesman says four children were killed in a house fire in a small Oregon timber town.

Douglas County Deputy Dwes Hutson said Wednesday the children ranged from 4 to 13.

Two adults and a 13-year-old boy survived and suffered serious injuries in the fire that broke out at 2 a.m. in Riddle, a town about 200 miles south of Portland.

Thirty-nine-year-old James Keith Howell, 38-year-old Tabitha Annette Howell and 13-year-old Andrew Hall-Young were transported to a Portland hospital.

Killed were 4-year-old Gwendolyn Howell, 7-year-old Haley Maher, 10-year-old Isaiah Young and 13-year-old Nicholas Lowe.

Hutson says Nicholas was a foster child.

Tabitha Annette Howell was the mother of all the children.

