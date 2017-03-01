Middle school evacuated twice in one week

WESTON (WAOW) - An area middle school is evacuated for the second time in less than a week.

Everyone was ordered out of DC Everest Wednesday morning after staff smelled natural gas. Now the school thinks they know why this problem keeps happening.

"I was a little nervous," said Tonia Grisham as she picked her daughter up from DC Everest on Wednesday.

Grisham drove her daughter to school that morning, but was diverted to Mountain Bay because DC Everest was evacuated. "It was a big inconvenience, it toOK like 75 minutes to drop her off this morning," said Grisham.

The evacuations are becoming a familiar sight at the school. Tuesday the staff smelled natural gas in the kitchen.

"We got a call from food service staff that there was an odor of natural gas in our kitchen," said Principal Casey Nye, "and so we evacuated the adults that were in the building at that time."

It happened early enough that students weren't inside yet and staff made sure it stayed that way. "Whether they were riding a bus or getting dropped off, all of our students which about about 860, went over to Mountain Bay this morning," said Nye.

It was a similar scene six days earlier, when the same smell prompted an evacuation.

"I thought they had the situation fixed already," said Thong Xiong, a parent of a DC Everest student, "but it's not."

After investigating, the district believes the same problem made the smell. "There was a mechanical failure on one of our pieces of equipment and so an outside air handler was picking that smell up and bringing it into the building," said Nye.

The district says they've fixed the problem. "We have went through again with WPS and our service providers and our staff and are confident that we have identified the issue and it is remedied going forward," said Nye.

Parents hope that's true. "Well it's happened twice now," said parent Bryan Scott, "the school assures us that everything is ok and the students are safe, and I trust them."

The school was evacuated around 6:40 a.m. and students were allowed inside at about 8:30 a.m.