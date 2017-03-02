Marquette romps to 95-84 win Big East win over Xavier



CINCINNATI (AP) -- Andrew Rowsey scored 20 points and Jajuan Johnson 19 to lead five Marquette players in double figures and the Golden Eagles solidified their hopes for a Big East Tournament first-round bye with a 95-84 road win over the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday.



Katin Reinhardt added 17 points and Markus Howard finished with 15 as Marquette (18-11, 9-8) swept the two-game season series against Xavier and moved into a three-way tie with Seton Hall and Providence for fifth place in the Big East.



Sam Hauser scored 12 points to enhance Marquette's balanced attack.



J.P. Macura scored 20 points to lead the Musketeers (18-12, 8-9 Big East), who saw Senior Night ruined by suffering their sixth consecutive loss, their longest losing streak in 36 seasons. RaShid Gaston added 16 points and Trevon Bluiett finished with 15, 13 in the second half. Malcolm Bernard scored 13 to tie the single-game career high he set on Sunday.