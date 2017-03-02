UPDATE: Sister: Man fatally shot worried about being killed

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The man fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy sought help for "paranoia, delusions and hallucinations" and had a gun because he was scared for his life, felt he was being watched and felt people were trying to kill him, his sister wrote on a GoFundMe page trying to raise $5,000 for his funeral.

"A cop saw the gun, and thus begun a stand off. After a long stand off, the police felt his friend, or what they call the 'hostage', was in danger, and my brother was shot and died instantly," Ashley Hall wrote on an account called "John Hall's Funeral."

Investigators have said Hall, 33, was fatally shot by an unnamed Marathon County sheriff's deputy early Thursday just outside Wausau following a 2 1/2-hour standoff that started as an armed hostage situation. No other details have been released as the state took over the investigation and the deputy was placed on administrative leave.

Ashley Hall wrote that her bother suffered a "traumatic brain injury" in a car accident a few months ago and was seeing a psychologist.

"Family and friends could still see a drastic change in his behavior. He would have a good week, but that would be followed by a scary 2+ weeks where he was genuinely scared for his life," the sister wrote. "He was such a good man to so many people, and was always willing to help people in need himself."

UPDATE: The man who died in a deputy-involved shooting in Rib Mountain early Thursday morning after a lengthy standoff has been identified, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Authorities responded to reports of an armed hostage situation, and negotiated for 2 1/2 hours with 33-year-old John Hall, before a Marathon County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed him, the news release said.

The deputy involved, who has 7 years of law enforcement experience, was not hurt, according to the DOJ. The officer has been placed on administrative leave while state authorities investigate.

In a statement, the WPPA said "our preliminary assessment is that the deputy involved in the shooting exercised great restraint and every effort was made by the officers at the scene to de-escalate the situation."

Authorities say the Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to help.

The public is not in any danger.

No other details are being released at this time.

Early Thursday morning there was a deputy involved shooting in Rib Mountain, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

There is a still a heavy police presence on Morning Glory Lane.

