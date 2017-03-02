CONTEST: Wake Up your imagination with reading!

In honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday and Read Across America Week, we want to hear from your school about reading!

Send the Wake Up Wisconsin team a good morning and tell us what you love about reading. Or fill us in on some of your class' favorite stories!

Use your imagination and send us a video.

Videos can be sent to jbraun@waow.com or posted to the Newsline 9 Facebook page.

Tune in to Wake Up Wisconsin next week to see if your school's message makes it on air. The winner will be chosen and announced on Wake Up Thursday March 9th.

The chosen school will win a variety of books and a Dr. Seuss stuffed animal.

Full contest rules can be found HERE.