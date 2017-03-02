Walker: Federal contract for fighter jet isn't about money - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Walker: Federal contract for fighter jet isn't about money

Two F-35A Lightning II jets taxi down the taxiway at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Camp Douglas, Wis., during the Northern Lightning exercise Aug. 23, 2016. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell/WI Department of Military Affairs Two F-35A Lightning II jets taxi down the taxiway at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Camp Douglas, Wis., during the Northern Lightning exercise Aug. 23, 2016. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell/WI Department of Military Affairs
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Gov. Scott Walker says landing a federal contract to base operations of F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field near Madison doesn't come down to money.

Walker says the state can match or exceed $100,000 in state taxpayer subsidies to house the 18 fighter jets. Walker is referring to a bill recently signed by Idaho's governor that commits $100,000 to land the contract.

The governor says bipartisan support and the community's backing are more important. The State Journal reports Walker says he's talked to top military officials to highlight Wisconsin's proximity to restricted air space and the 128th Air Refueling Wing based at Milwaukee County's airport.

Wisconsin is competing with air fields in Montgomery, Alabama; Boise, Idaho; Jacksonville, Florida and Detroit, Michigan.

