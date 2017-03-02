Uber announces rideshare app coming to Wausau

The popular ride sharing app Uber is coming to Wausau, starting this weekend.

Uber Wisconsin made the announcement Thursday morning, as a birthday celebration for the company.

“I’m excited to formally announce that Uber will launch today, said Carrol Chang, General Manager for Uber Wisconsin. “Whether it’s serving as an alternative to drunk driving or offering a new, flexible way to earn money on your own schedule, we’re looking forward to serving riders and drivers across the community.”

Uber also said the app is coming to Eau Claire and La Crosse.

The app is offering free rides this weekend with promo codes listed on its site.