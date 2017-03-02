Man accused of leaving infant in car while in bar - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Man accused of leaving infant in car while in bar

CHILTON, Wis. (AP) -

A father accused of leaving his infant daughter in the car while he spent hours inside a Menasha bar has been booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Employees of the Redliner bar called police about 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for help in handling an intoxicated patron. Authorities say the 53-year-old man had arrived at the bar about noon and employees refused to serve him because he was so intoxicated.

WLUK-TV reports police say the man made statements about checking on his girl. That's when employees went to his vehicle and found his two-and-a-half-month old daughter. The child was taken to a hospital for evaluation and turned over to her mother.

