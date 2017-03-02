Diaper bandit on the run in Wisconsin

Police in Fox Crossing are trying to find more than 100,000 stolen diapers.

About 1,700 cases were stolen from a warehouse used by the United Way of the Fox Cities, according to WBAY-TV.

The diapers, valued at an estimated $45,000, had been donated to the agency for use by families in need.

Investigators think the diapers were stolen sometime between January 3rd and February 13th.

Authorities are still trying to develop leads in the case. They said the theft required a significant amount of planning, a commercial-sized truck and someone who knows how to use.