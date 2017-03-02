Antigo School District seeking new superintendent

ANTIGO (WAOW) - As the Antigo School Board proposes changes to consolidate schools, it faces another key task - finding a new superintendent.

Brian Misfeldt, who has been both a teacher and administrator in the district for 10 years, has resigned to take a similar job in Bloomer, nearer to Chippewa Falls, his hometown, he said Thursday.

The move comes as the Antigo School Board proposed moving eighth grade students to high school, moving fourth and fifth graders to the middle school and moving four-year-old kindergarten through third grade students to East, West and North elementary schools.

That comes just months after voters rejected a building referendum that called for closing down some schools. In addition, some taxpayers in Mattoon want to pull out of the Antigo School District and create a new school district.

Misfeldt said those developments had nothing to do with his decision to resign.

"When I took this job, I certainly knew what I was getting into," he said. "It was just to get closer to home. It is a very similar contract."

Misfeldt was superintendent-designee for one year before taking over as superintendent last year. His other duties during his career at the school included high school dean of students, middle school principal and social studies teacher.