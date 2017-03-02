Docs about Whitney Houston, Frank Serpico headed to Tribeca

NEW YORK (AP) -- Documentaries about Whitney Houston, Gilbert Gottfried, Elian Gonzalez and Frank Serpico will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The New York festival announced 82 of the 98 features that will play in this year's slightly slimmed-down slate. Among the entries are "Gilbert," Neil Berkeley's documentary about the comedian; "Elian," the Alex Gibney-produced documentary about the famous Cuban boy; "Frank Serpico," Antonino D'Ambrosio's film about the 1970s New York police officer; and the Houston documentary "Whitney: Can I Be Me."

Other films include "LA 92," about the Rodney King riots, and an investigation into the handling of rape kits in "I Am Evidence.

Among the narrative films announced is Michael Winterbottom's latest road trip with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, "The Trip to Spain."