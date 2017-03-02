Larry McMurtry selling typewriters used for 'Lonesome Dove' - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Larry McMurtry selling typewriters used for 'Lonesome Dove'

Posted:

     DALLAS (AP) -- Larry McMurtry is selling the two typewriters he used to write his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "Lonesome Dove."

   Heritage Auctions is offering up the typewriters in New York City next week. The Dallas-based auction house expects them to sell Wednesday for about $20,000.

   McMurtry told The Associated Press he "just decided that it would be fun" to sell them at auction, "and I actually have too many typewriters."

   The author and screenwriter said he still writes on a typewriter and has about 15 of them.

   While writing "Lonesome Dove," a tale of a cattle drive in the 1870s, he kept one typewriter in his hometown of Archer City, Texas, and the other in Washington, D.C. The 80-year-old now splits his time between Tucson, Arizona, and Archer City.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.