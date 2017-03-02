AG Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

The Latest on Attorney General Jeff Sessions' talks with the Russian ambassador (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election.

Sessions faced mounting pressure from both Democrats and Republicans to step aside after revelations that he had twice talked with Moscow's U.S. envoy during the presidential campaign. Sessions' conversations with the ambassador seem to contradict his sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

The Justice Department said there was nothing improper about the meetings. Sessions insisted he never met with Russian officials to discuss the campaign.

Sessions said this week he would recuse himself when appropriate.

When attorneys general have recused themselves in the past, investigations were handled by lower-ranking but still senior political-appointees within the Justice Department.

4:05 p.m.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is defending Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying he was simply doing his job as a former senator when he spoke with the Russian ambassador.

Spicer tells reporters aboard Air Force Once that Sessions did not mislead in sworn statements he made to Congress during his confirmation hearing.

At the hearing in January, Sessions was asked about allegations of contact between Russia and Trump aides during the 2016 election.

Sessions said he was "unaware" that anyone from the Trump campaign had been in touch with the Russian government -- despite his own conversations.

Spicer said that Session had been asked the question with respect to Sessions' role as a surrogate for the campaign -- not his role as senator.

He argues conversations with ambassadors are part of regular Senate business.

3:40 p.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is planning a news conference after revelations he had contact with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during last year's White House campaign.

The Justice Department's Thursday afternoon news conference comes as Sessions faces mounting pressure to resign or recuse himself over his communications with the Russian envoy.

Sessions spoke twice with the ambassador during the campaign. Those conversations appear to contradict Sessions' testimony to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Democrats are demanding that Sessions resign, while Democratic leaders and some Republicans say Sessions should step aside from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the election.

The Justice Department says there was nothing inappropriate about Sessions' contacts. Sessions says he never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign.

2:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he "wasn't aware" that his attorney general --former Sen. Jeff Sessions -- had contact with the Russian ambassador during last year's White House campaign.

Trump made the comment in Newport News, Virginia, before giving a speech aboard the USS Gerald Ford.

Sessions spoke twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the campaign. Those conversations appear to contradict Sessions' testimony to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Democrats are demanding that Sessions resign over the contact, while Democratic leaders and some Republicans say Sessions should step aside from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the election.

2:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he has "total" confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions as calls mount for the attorney general to resign or recuse himself over his contact with a Russian envoy.

Trump made the comment in Newport News Thursday. Asked if Sessions should recuse himself, he said "I don't think so."

Democrats are demanding that Sessions resign after the revelation that he had twice talked with Moscow's envoy to the U.S. during the campaign.

Sessions' conversations with the ambassador seem to contradict his sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Some Republicans are joining Democrats in calling on Sessions to step aside from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election.

1:20 p.m.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee says he still doesn't have any evidence that people associated with Donald Trump's presidential campaign had improper contacts with Russian officials.

Rep. Devin Nunes made the comment to reporters after committee members heard from FBI Director James Comey (KOH'-mee).

Nunes says the only contact he's aware of involves Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and the Russian ambassador to the United States.

The top Democrat on the committee, Adam Schiff, says the FBI director hasn't provided a full counterintelligence briefing to committee members.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions also met with the Russian ambassador during the campaign -- when Sessions was a senator and an adviser to the Trump campaign.

The Justice Department says there was nothing improper about the meetings.

11:55 a.m.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer is defending Attorney General Jeff Sessions -- saying that Sessions was "100 percent straight" about his contacts with Russia during his Senate confirmation hearings.

Top Democrats are demanding that Sessions resign after the revelation that he had twice talked with Moscow's U.S. envoy during the campaign.

Sessions' conversations with the ambassador seem to contradict his sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Some Republicans are joining Democrats in calling on Sessions to step aside from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election.

Spicer tells Fox News that "there's nothing" for Sessions "to recuse himself" from.

Spicer says people are "choosing to play partisan politics" and "should be ashamed of themselves."

11:50 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says Attorney General Jeff Sessions should only recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election if Sessions is a subject of the probe.

Ryan says Congress has been "presented with no evidence that anyone on the Trump campaign or an American was involved in colluding with the Russians."

Democrats have demanded Sessions' resignation after the revelation that he had twice talked with Moscow's U.S. envoy during the campaign. Sessions' conversations seem to contradict Sessions' sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Ryan says Republicans will "leave no stone unturned" in their own investigations of ties between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign, which the House and Senate Intelligence Committees are conducting.

11:25 a.m.

The top House Democrat says Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath when he told the Senate Judiciary that he had no contacts with the Russian government and says he should resign.

Nancy Pelosi says, "Perjury is a crime."

In the meantime, Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Marco Rubio of Florida joined a growing chorus of Republicans calling upon Sessions to recuse himself from any investigation on contacts between the Russians and President Donald Trump's campaign last year. Graham says, "Somebody other than Jeff needs to do it."

Graham also tells reporters he is meeting Thursday with FBI Director James Comey and will demand to know whether there is an investigation into the Russia contacts.