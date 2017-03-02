Athlete of the Week: Kam Bornbach, Stratford

It's never easy to say goodbye to something, especially when you're exceptionally good at it, but after this weekend, that's exactly what our Athlete of the Week -- Stratford's Kam Bornbach -- will do.

He's one of the best athletes Stratford's ever produced -- his accolades are aplenty -- but where he's been most successful is on the wrestling mat.

"Other wrestlers look up to him, even his opponents will just want to be next to him," Stratford wrestling coach Joe Schwabe said. "Whether it's at weigh-ins or at a meet, they'll have to wrestle him that day, and even they want to get to know him because they know he's something special."



Over the weekend in Madison, Bornbach secured his third consecutive individual State championship. According to Bornbach, it was his most significant of his titles for sentmental reason.

"It was surreal because it's the last time I'll step out there," Bornbach said. "I've loved competing [at the Kohl Center in Madison], and being in that atmposphere. I just love it there, and so going out the right way, winning my third-state championship. As a senior, there's no better way to go out"



After this weekend, the Tigers senior will hang up his wrestling shoes for good, opting to forgo his decorated grappling career to focus soley on his first passion: football.

"There's something about football that I love," Bornbach said. "For wrestling, it's given me so much, so many opportunities a nd taught me so many things, but I'm definitely a football player."

But before heading off to play ball for the St. Cloud State Huskies in the fall, Bornbach has one last piece of wrestling history to make with the Tigers...

"This is the last time I'll be competing in wrestling for the rest of my life, and there's nothing more that I want to do than win this Team State championship and get a championship back to Stratford."



Though they came close last year, Stratford has never won a Team State title. This Saturday at the UW-Fieldhouse in Madison, they'll get another shot. But win, lose or draw, there will no denying Bornbach's standard of Tigers excellence.

"His accolades, I think, speak for themselves," Coach Schwabe said. "What he's done and what he's represented for the school... the things he's earned both on the football field and on the wrestling mat, they're hard to match by anybody. We've had a lot of good kids come through, but Kam's among the best of them."

