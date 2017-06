WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Our Marathon County Petsaver for Thursday is a rabbit named Phil.

He is 6-months old.

Volunteers at the Marathon County Humane Society say he is very social and has been around dogs.

The fee to adopt him is $60.

That includes the neuter.

For more information you can check out the MCHS website at www.catsndogs.org or call 715-845-2810.