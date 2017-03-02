Wausau principal dyes beard red because students meet goal

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Wausau principal went the extra mile Thursday to help raise money for heart health.

Riverview Elementary Principal Andy Place dyed his beard red and had an "R" shaved into his hair because students exceeded the challenge he issued to raise $5,000 for the American Heart Association. They raised $7,000 - in two weeks.

Audrey Doering, who was born with a heart condition and has had one surgery. raised the most among students - $1,150.

Doering and her twin sister were both born with heart conditions.