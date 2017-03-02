Packers set to raise ticket prices

GREEN BAY (WKOW)-- The Packers will be raising ticket prices again next season. The team announcing each ticket will increase by $7. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy says the increase is in line with what other NFL teams are doing.

"We project this increase will place us just below the NFL average. This pricing model continues to assure an excellent value for the highly regarded gameday experience at Lambeau Field while also providing a fair visiting team share to our NFL partners."

Here's the 2017 ticket pricing:

End zone seats -- $52 for preseason, $102 for regular season

South end zone, 700 level -- $57 for preseason, $112 for regular season

End zone to 20-yard line -- $60 for preseason, $115 for regular season

South end zone, 600 level -- $64 for preseason, $119 for regular season

Between the 20-yard lines -- $69 for preseason, $129 for regular season