UPDATE: Newsline 9 puts Uber to the test

As Uber marked its first full day being in the Wausau area, Newsline 9 decided to see how the system works for those who might not be familiar with it.

Newsline 9's Daniel Keith decided to hail an Uber to nearby Sconni's in Schofield for lunch. The ride cost him about eight dollars.

After putting in his credit card information, he just clicked a button and a driver was on their way to take him to the restaurant.

Leah White is a bartender at Sconni's who didn't know much about the ride-share app that is spreading across the nation.

"I think it's a good business to come into town," she said. "I think it looks a lot easier, honestly."

As Daniel called a second Uber, after having a quick bite to eat, he caught up with Adam Swartz, a driver on his first ever pick-up.

"[It's] a great way to make extra money on the side," he said. "As far as taxis go, in my experience, they're not too consistent."

Swartz said he wasn't too worried about picking up total strangers.

Swartz started a Facebook page for Uber drivers and passengers in Wausau to share their experiences with the new service.

From Daniel's eight dollar trips, drivers got to keep about five dollars.

**********

The ride-share app Uber, a popular alternative to taxis that is taking over in cities across the country, is now operating in Central Wisconsin.

The announcement has some business owners happy, but Kurt Hamann, owner of Wausau's All American Taxi, said the new competition is not the best thing for business.

But he said that he doesn't expect his business to take a major hit.

"Probably about 80 percent of my work is contract work where it is medical, it's transporting people with disabilities," Hamann said. "They won't beat us in cost as far as being cheaper."

Uber drivers have to go through a background check but don't need a special license like cab drivers in Wausau do.

"They are pretty stringent on what [the city] will allow, as far as drivers," he said.

But business owners like Tyler Vogt, owner of Malarkey's Pub & Townie's Grill, said the new addition is long overdue and that he's excited for it to come to Central Wisconsin.

"It's like having a personal driver," Vogt said. "[They] text you the minute where you are and they're ready to take you where you want to go."

Calls to the City of Wausau about Uber's arrival were not returned.