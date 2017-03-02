Neighbors react to deputy-involved shooting

A Marathon County deputy fatally shot a Wausau man in a quiet neighborhood in Rib Mountain early Thursday morning, and many neighbors had no idea until later in the day.

Dennis Dary saw flashing lights through his backyard window, but thought nothing of it.

"I thought it was a plow going by," he said. "I had no idea."

What he thought to be a plow was really a heavy police presence on Morning Glory Drive.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a deputy fatally shot and killed 33-year-old John Hall following an armed hostage situation. Officials say the deputy fired his gun after officers tried to negotiate with Hall for two-and-a-half hours.

After not be awakened by the scene, neighbors were stunned to discover how serious it was.

"We were really shocked when that happened," said Dale Thurs, who lives a block away. "Nothing has ever happened in the last 25 years that we've been living here."

"It kind of brings it home a little more," added Eric Nielsen, who passed the scene on his way to work. "You can at least put it out of your mind when it's not in front of you."

The deputy involved has worked in law enforcement for seven years, including three with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.