Friends, family speak out after Marathon Co. fatal police shooting

Friends and family of a man killed by a Marathon Co. deputy Thursday morning are speaking out.

Police officials said an armed hostage situation led to the fatal shooting of 33-year-old John Hall, but his sister said there's more to this story than what's being told.

On a Newsline 9 Facebook post, Hall's sister wrote that she is his sister and that this was not a hostage situation. Hall's friend Anthony also said things don't quite add up.

"I just can't picture John holding somebody against their will, I just can't picture it, it doesn't sound right, it doesn't sound like John," said Anthony.

Anthony said he's known Hall for several years and that his son worked for Hall.

"He did everything right, everything was by the book, I don't know what happened, I'd love to know what happened," said Anthony. "I trusted him with my own kid."

To Anthony, Hall was a fun person to be around with a dry sense of humor.

"He worked hard and he just wanted his employees to work hard, he took good care of people, he was a really easy guy to work with and be friends with," said Anthony.

Hall's sister described him in a Facebook post as an amazing man who has left this world too soon.

Many details are still not know, the DCI is investigating the fatal shooting.