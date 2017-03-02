Local legislators listen and talk about state budget

Two state legislators made a stop in Weston Thursday. They met with residents to talk about the proposed state budget.



More than 30 people attended the listening session with Rep. John Spiros and Rep. Pat Snyder at the Weston Village Hall.



Questions and comments focused on how the budget will affect transportation, education, and the DNR. When asked by the representatives, most residents said that they would support some kind of gas tax increase to finance transportation construction.

Other topics like the effect of farm runoff and erosion on water tables were also discussed. Rep. Spiros and Rep. Snyder said they're thankful for the feedback.

"It is immensely important that people voice their concerns, their interests, their questions, and their suggestions," said John Spiros, Representative of the 86th Assembly District.

"It was a good meeting," added Pat Snyder, Representative of the 85th Assembly District. "When we are debating this we know the feedback on how our constituents feel."



The Fiscal Bureau is expected to release the budget next week. After that a number of budget-oriented committees and meetings that will take place.



A final budget is not expected to be voted on by the state assembly and senate until June. June 30th is the final day that a new state budget can be passed.