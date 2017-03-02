Three area girls basketball teams advance to sectional finals - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Three area girls basketball teams advance to sectional finals

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Wittenberg-Birnamwood celebrates after topping Neillsville 49-41 on Thursday. Wittenberg-Birnamwood celebrates after topping Neillsville 49-41 on Thursday.

Three area girls basketball teams are moving on to the sectional final round after wins on Thursday. Amherst, Wittenberg-Birnamwood and Loyal each advanced and will play for a chance at a state tournament appearance on Saturday. Below are scores from Thursday's local games.

Division 1
   Chippewa Falls 66, D.C. Everest 58
Division 3
   Amherst 36, Freedom 35
Division 4
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Neillsville 41
Division 5
   Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 62, Elcho 54
   Loyal 72, Tri-County 44

