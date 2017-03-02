Three area girls basketball teams advance to sectional finals

Brooke Jaworski has re-written the WIAA track and field record book again. For the second straight day and third time in as many state championship races, the Wausau West sophomore set a new state record in the 400 meter dash.More >>
Results and live updates from the WIAA state track and field meet.More >>
Three area softball teams qualified for the WIAA state softball tournament with comeback wins in the sectional final round on Thursday.More >>
Scores from Wednesday's WIAA baseball regional games.More >>
Last year it was a disappointing trip to State for Newman Catholic High junior Julianne Barkholz and she was not satisfied with the ending. Barkholz just missed the podium with a 7th place finish in the 200 meter dash, leaving her with an appetite to make some major improvements.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Tuesday's WIAA playoff action.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Friday's regional softball finals.More >>
Wausau West's Brooke Jaworski ran a time of 53.80 in the 400 meter dash at the girls' state track and field sectionals Thursday, more than half a second faster than the record she set last year at the state meet.More >>
In a team game, Allison Kondzela likes to deflect individual praise. But when it comes to her talents she's as rare as they come.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Wednesday's softball regional games, including wins by D.C. Everest and Mosinee.More >>
